Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi announced that it performed 192 organ transplant operations last year, as it performed 98 liver transplants, 69 kidney transplants, and 16 lung transplants, in addition to nine other organ transplants, indicating that the number of transplants it successfully performed since the start of the organ transplant program In 2017 until the end of 2023, there were 530 complex organ transplant operations.

In detail, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi confirmed that the hospital's organ transplant center is the first center in the Emirates that performs heart, liver, lung, and pancreas transplants. It is also the first in the Emirates to perform complex multi-organ transplants, and includes a heart failure and heart transplant program, and a heart transplant program. Kidney transplant, liver transplant program, lung transplant program, in addition to the pancreas transplant program.

Dr. Bashir Sankari, head of the Surgical Subspecialties Institute and head of the hospital's organ transplant program, said that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi houses a special intensive care unit to provide care for multiple solid organ transplants, in addition to the only lung transplant program. He also led three kidney exchange surgeries in a step forward. It is the first of its kind in the Emirates, and he also invented robot-assisted kidney transplantation procedures in the country.

Sankari added: “As the first and only center for multi-organ transplantation in the country, we continue to adopt innovative technologies and attract the best expertise to provide distinguished treatment experiences for patients, and give them the best therapeutic results.”

He continued, “Adopting the technology of robot-assisted kidney transplantation represents an indication of the provision of the finest innovations in the health care sector, in a way that fully raises the standards of medical practice at the local and regional levels.”

He stressed that “kidney transplant techniques are a promising option for those with end-stage kidney disease, as it gives them new opportunities to receive personal care tailored to their needs.”

Sankari pointed out the hospital’s cooperation with the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, “Hayat,” in support of the broader vision of the UAE, which is to encourage organ donation, as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi plays a major role in performing complex surgeries that use the latest technologies, as it is a pioneering center. For multi-organ transplantation in the country.

The hospital pointed out that it performed three robotic-assisted kidney transplant surgeries for the first time in the UAE in cooperation with colleagues from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States of America. The operations were performed on three Emiratis suffering from end-stage kidney disease, which confirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to improving the health sector by employing technologies. Advanced and global experiences.

The robotic surgical system allows the implementation of high-precision operations with minimal surgical intervention, and provides great benefits such as reducing pain, reducing blood loss, and very small scars, reduces the period required for recovery, reduces the risk of infections after surgery, and improves therapeutic results, representing a qualitative leap. In the medical field and healthcare sector, the surgeon also controls a console that provides a high-definition 3D view of the surgical site. Specialized tools attached to robotic arms mimic the surgeon's movements with greater range of motion and precise control, and translate the surgeon's commands to perform very complex procedures with extreme precision.

