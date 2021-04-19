In Russia, 192 cases of the disease with the British variant of the coronavirus and 21 with the South African strain were recorded. This was announced on April 19 by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

Popova also noted that Russia has also identified its own mutations of COVID-19 – Siberian and northwestern.

“We have isolated 192 samples of the British strain, 21 of the South African and so far we have not found any more mutations already described by other colleagues. But we have mutations that we describe in the Russian Federation, mutations are not typical for any strain described abroad, ”Popova said during a general meeting of the Department of Medical Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

On April 6, Popova told Izvestia that strains have been identified in Russia that have mutations that are not similar to those characteristic of the British, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus. She stressed that in order to assess the significance of mutations, research is being carried out.

On March 10, British scientists, conducting a corresponding study, said that the British mutation of coronavirus B.1.1.7 is twice as deadly as previous variations of COVID-19.

In December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson then announced that the mutation is spreading 70% faster than its predecessor.

The discovery in South Africa of a new mutation of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 also became known in December 2020. According to experts, the South African strain is more dangerous than the British one, as it acquires mutations that contribute to the reinfection of people.

