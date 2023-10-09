His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the general budget of the Union for 2024-2026 with a total value of 192 billion dirhams, distributed in 2024 among the development and social benefits sector by 42% and government affairs by 39%. The rest is distributed to develop the infrastructure and financial and economic assets of the federal government.”

His Highness said: “The UAE government also issued the decree regarding members of the country’s Financial Stability Board, headed by my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the membership of the Minister of State for Financial Affairs, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Financial Market.” Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Assistant Governor of the Central Bank. The Council’s goal is to enhance financial stability and ways of cooperation between the financial authorities in the country, develop the financial infrastructure, and raise the contribution of the financial system to economic development.

His Highness said: “The UAE government also issued a law establishing the Emirates Pharmaceutical Corporation, which will be the official institution responsible for regulating and licensing medical and pharmaceutical products, health care products, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, veterinary and agricultural products, with the aim of making the country a reliable global center for the pharmaceutical and medical industries, and developing our national capabilities in manufacturing. medicine, enhancing research and development, attracting pioneering investments in the pharmaceutical sector, and enhancing drug security.”

His Highness also said: “We have also adopted a policy for the level of government digital services, which aims to raise the level of government digital service and ensure its availability and uninterruption.”

His Highness said: “We also approved the restructuring of the Council of the Emirates Space Agency, headed by Sarah Al Amiri, and we also approved in the Council of Ministers 13 new international agreements for the UAE government with international organizations and a number of countries around the world, including an agreement on judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters with the Republic of Turkey and Argentina and an agreement on Air services with the Government of Austria and other agreements.”

In detail, during yesterday’s session, the Council of Ministers approved the budget plan for the years 2024-2026, which is estimated at 192 billion dirhams. The general budget of the Union for the year 2024 was also approved, with revenues of 65 billion and 728 million dirhams, and a growth rate of 3.3% compared to the fiscal year 2023. And expenses amounting to 64 billion and 60 million dirhams, with a growth rate of 1.6% compared to the fiscal year 2023.

The general budget of the Union was distributed among major sectors that included development and social benefits by 42%, government affairs by 39%, infrastructure and economics by 4%, and financial investments by 4%, in addition to 11% other federal expenses. The draft general budget of the Union for the fiscal year aims to 2024, enabling federal agencies to spend their approved budgets and implement their goals and programs in accordance with strategic plans in order to achieve positive results in all economic, social, environmental, service and competitive aspects of the state.

The Council of Ministers approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the Financial Stability Board, headed by His Highness the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and the membership of: Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Governor of the Central Bank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Financial Stability Board. Management of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank for the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Sector.

The aim of establishing the Financial Stability Board is to regulate the financial system, facilitate and facilitate cooperation between financial regulatory authorities and other authorities, increase the ability to identify risks, and provide recommendations for additional measures to mitigate the systemic risks that the financial system in the country may face.

The Financial Stability Board is responsible for proposing financial controls and rules, and additional regulations and legislation supporting the financial regulatory authorities and other authorities, which are necessary to protect financial stability and respond to existing and emerging risks, and provide the necessary technical support to the financial regulatory authorities and other authorities in matters related to the safety of financial stability.

The Council is also responsible for monitoring developments in the financial system and local and international financial markets, identifying weaknesses and potential systemic risks in the financial system, providing recommendations and advice on the necessary measures to reduce these risks, monitoring the application of financial stability policy measures and procedures by financial regulatory authorities and other authorities, and evaluating the extent to which Their adequacy, and making recommendations regarding them, including measures for systemically important institutions and financial infrastructure systems, and enhancing the readiness of financial supervisory authorities and other authorities to manage financial crises.

It was also approved to issue a federal law establishing the Emirates Drug Corporation, a federal institution responsible for regulating and managing everything related to medical products at the state level, and enjoying an independent legal personality and financial and administrative independence.

The scope of work of this institution includes the following medical products in all regions of the country, including free zones: pharmaceutical products, medical methods, pharmaceutical products, health care products, biological products, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, veterinary preparations, fertilizers, agricultural conditioners, growth regulators. Plants, pesticides, genetically modified organisms and their products. The decree law of the Council of Ministers also authorized the addition of any other medical products.

The Foundation aims to contribute to enhancing public health levels and making the country a reliable global center for the pharmaceutical and medical industries by enhancing research and development in the pharmaceutical and medical products sector, attracting pioneering investments in the research and pharmaceutical and medical industries sector, and enhancing local industrial capacity in the areas of development, production and export of high-quality medical and pharmaceutical products. Quality at an effective cost, supporting pharmaceutical security in the country and ensuring the availability, quality, effectiveness, safety and security of medical and medicinal products, their feasibility and their impact on curative and preventive health and the level of public health of the country, and ensuring effective national management of procedures for developing, approving, manufacturing, marketing and trading pharmaceutical and medicinal products at record times and costs and in accordance with the best international standards and practices. .

The Council also adopted a policy on the degree of urbanization and administrative classifications, which includes a unified definition of cities and urban and rural areas in general in the country in accordance with international demarcation standards, which helps in drawing coordinated and comprehensive maps of cities, main and subsidiary regions, and rural areas, so that internationally comparable statistical information and accurate data are available. For important global reports and classifications, in order to measure the country’s competitive performance and measure indicators of sustainable development goals, in addition to adopting a more comprehensive and consistent planning approach in providing facilities and other requirements in the various emirates, where the definition of urban areas as sub-regions with a population of 1,000 people or more or areas will be followed. Sub-divisions with vital facilities, even if their population is less than 1,000 people, taking into account the classification of areas according to local development plans of municipalities.

The Council also adopted a policy for the level of digital government services, which revolves around unifying and raising the level of availability of government services and the level of response to customers and their continuity in order to achieve increased customer satisfaction and improve the durability and reliability of the infrastructure and digital services in the federal government.

The Council also adopted a decision to reduce the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s service fees for industrial companies registered in the National Value Added Program, and to classify second category establishments with a rating higher than 60% in the National Value Added Program into the first category in accordance with the Cabinet’s decision regarding the classification of private sector establishments subject to the provisions of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The Law Regulating Labor Relations, provided that it adheres to all the obligations contained in the federal decree law regarding the regulation of labor relations and its executive regulations, and all ministerial decisions issued in implementation thereof, and with the Emiratisation targets and labor policies in the country.

In the same context, and with the aim of supporting the strategic sectors in the country, the Council adopted a decision regarding amending the fees for industrial property services provided by the Ministry of Economy, which includes reducing the benefit certificate fees based on the categories of applicants, adding new protections in the new industrial property law, and taking into account the industrial property system, Reducing fees for all services for small and medium enterprises and academic institutions by 50%, as reducing fees for small and medium companies encourages more innovations and increases industrial property registration in the country.

The Cabinet also adopted a decision to temporarily exempt the media from some federal fees during coverage of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the country is hosting during the period from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The federal fees included in the exemption include media fees. To the Emirates Media Council related to entry permits for equipment and cameras that accompany media professionals and photography teams from outside the country, ground and air photography permits, entry permits for books and all other publications, and press cards for reporters, in addition to fees related to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government related to the exemption from fees for frequency spectrum services and wireless equipment. .

The decision aims to facilitate the work of the media during the conference, as it is expected that about 5,000 media professionals will attend to cover the event, and that the percentage of media professionals affiliated with international media will reach 80%, whether from print, visual or audio media, and that the number of devices that require the use of the frequency spectrum will reach 2,500. device.

The Council adopted a decision to issue a federal law regulating the federal genetic fingerprint database, which aims to ensure the confidentiality of data related to the genetic fingerprint, respect the dignity of people and the sanctity of their private lives, in addition to ensuring that genetic fingerprint data is not used except within the limits of the purposes stipulated by the law, provided that it is Establishing a database on the federal genetic fingerprint, under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. This base is used for several purposes, the most important of which are: investigating crimes and identifying their perpetrators, identifying victims of crises, disasters and accidents, identifying unknown bodies, remains or human remains, and identifying unidentified persons and missing persons.

Regarding legislative affairs, the Council agreed to issue a number of Cabinet decisions, including a decision regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. (41) of 2022 regarding civil personal status, the provisions of which apply to non-Muslims, to regulate the provisions related to marriage contracts in terms of conditions and procedures for submitting an application. Civil marriage and its ratification procedures, the financial and real rights of the spouses for the duration of the marriage in the event of a divorce between the spouses, divorce procedures, alimony for the divorced woman, alimony for the children, custody of the children and joint custody and how it is organized, rights of vision, and provisions related to the will in terms of its conclusion and registration, conditions for its validity and cases of expiration. The will, conditions and powers of the executor of the will, his obligations, and procedures for his removal.

The Council also adopted a decision regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. (6) of 2022 regarding cooperatives, which includes provisions regarding the types and categories of cooperatives, the establishment of cooperatives, their membership, their announcement, the distribution of their profits, their liquidation or their expiration, the formation of boards of directors and their powers, the mechanisms and conditions for transforming cooperatives into companies, and listing. And trading in the financial markets, including the mechanism of subscription, issuance, trading and disposal, dividends due on shares, member rights, terms and conditions for raising and reducing capital, and other provisions that the Decree Law requires regulating.

The Council also agreed to issue a decision to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. (7) of 2017 regarding excise tax, which included amendments to the provisions for those obligated to pay the tax, exemption from, refusal and cancellation of tax registration, and storage controls and keeping audited records showing the amount Inventory, offering selective goods for consumption, and other relevant provisions in this regard.

Restructuring the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency

The Cabinet adopted a decision approving the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, headed by the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, and a decision to reconstitute the permanent national committee for preparing the UAE’s national communication with the aim of activating the state’s role in its obligations to the United Nations Framework Convention on Change Climate for the year 1992, as the committee will prepare the state’s report in this regard, and ensure that all data and information required in the report are completed.