1917: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

This evening, Thursday 6 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, 1917, a 2019 film directed by Sam Mendes, will be broadcast. Set during World War I, the film stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, joined by a cast that includes Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Let’s see together all the information in detail.

Plot

On April 6, 1917, the German army appears to be withdrawing from a sector of the Western Front. With the intention of throwing havoc among the retreating enemy and thus being able to open a gap in the lines, Colonel Mackenzie of the British Army is preparing to launch an attack on the 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment. However, aerial reconnaissance reveals that the Germans have not actually withdrawn, but are only re-establishing themselves on a new defensive line, built a little further back and heavily armed. The attack by the British battalion, made up of more than 1,600 men, therefore risks turning into a massacre. Since the telephone lines are down in the sector, General Erinmore instructs the two young corporals Tom Blake and William Schofield to deliver to Mackenzie the order to interrupt the planned attack…

1917: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of 1917, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on Sky? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

George MacKay as Corporal William Schofield

Dean-Charles Chapman as Corporal Tom Blake

Mark StrongCaptain Smith

Andrew ScottLieutenant Leslie

Richard MaddenLieutenant Joseph Blake

Claire DuburcqLauri

Colin Firth – General Erinmore

Benedict CumberbatchColonel Mackenzie

Daniel MaysSergeant Sanders

Adrian ScarboroughMajor Hepburn

Jamie ParkerLieutenant Richards

Michael JibsonLieutenant Hutton

Richard McCabeColonel Collins

Chris Walley Bullen

Nabhaan Rizwan as Sepoy soldier

Michael Cornelius: Cornelius

Daniel McMillon: Sharpshooter

John HollingworthSergeant Guthrie

Streaming and TV

Where to see 1917 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 6 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.