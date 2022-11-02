In the so-called Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917, the British government gives the representatives of Zionist Judaism support for the establishment of a Jewish “national homeland” in Palestine.” Dear Lord Rothschild, I am delighted to be able to inform you, on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government, the following declaration of sympathy for the Jewish-Zionist movement, presented and approved by the official cabinet: The construction of a homeland for the Jews in Palestine is viewed with favor by Her Majesty’s Government.

His Majesty will do all in his power to facilitate the paths towards this goal. It should be stressed, however, that nothing should be done to harm the civil and religious rights of non-Jewish peoples living in Palestine, or to harm the rights and political situation of Jews in any other country.”

This letter, dated November 2, 1917 and signed by the then British Foreign Minister, Arthur James Balfour, predicts a series of consequences for the Middle East. But Lord Rothschild and other leaders of the Jewish community, most notably the Zionists in the UK, expected even more.

For at least 19 years – since the Congress of Zionists in Basel in 1898 – they had been yearning for a promise that would guarantee Jews the right to their own state, as Theodor Herzl had planned in his book The Jewish State.

People, not just religious community

The political Zionism idealized by Herzl was based on the principle that the Jews are a people and not just a religious community and that the repeated persecutions, pressures and disadvantages suffered by these people could be avoided by founding a Jewish state.

The location of this state was still considered to be of second order: the possibility of sending Jews to Argentina was considered, or the so-called Uganda Project, which foresaw the foundation of a Jewish state in the territory of Uganda, then administered by the United Kingdom.

However, Palestine always returned to the center of the discussion: the original land of the Jews, where representatives of the Jewish community began to buy land and settle, from the end of the 19th century. In 1914, at the beginning of the First World War , Jews formed only 15% of the population of Palestine, at the time of 690 thousand inhabitants. Of these, 535,000 were Muslims, 70,000 Christians and 85,000 of Jewish origin.

Chancellor Balfour’s letter, however, reflected London’s geopolitical interests in the region much more than the UK’s unreserved support for the Zionist movement. The First World War had broken out, and England had the support of Jews – both those living in Palestine and those scattered throughout other countries of the world – in the fight against the Ottoman Empire.

So London promised something it was not in a position to deliver: a homeland for Jews in a region that was not yet under its control.

Palestinian resistance

Responsibility for the Palestinian territory was transferred to the United Kingdom only on 24 July 1922, in the form of a League of Nations mandate. Part of the Balfour Declaration belonged to the preamble of the contract that governed the mandate, which soon became a major obstacle for the administration of the region. The resistance of Palestinian Arabs to Jewish immigration had already begun for some time, was gradually growing and led, among other things, to anti-Jewish campaigns.

The United Kingdom, situated between the two fronts, was trying to avoid violence on both sides and increasingly limit Jewish immigration to the region. In 1939, it was established that only 75,000 more Jews could settle in Palestine. At the time of the Nazi Holocaust, this was a completely unrealistic decision. Beginning in 1944, the establishment of Jews in Palestine was officially vetoed, in order to assure the Allies of Arab Palestinian support in the war.

Prior to the transfer of the League of Nations mandate in June 1922, the United Kingdom had made it clear that the Balfour Declaration had never been a positive response to the creation of a Jewish state. The then Colonial Minister, Winston Churchill, noted that the declaration did not refer to the entire historic region called Palestine, but only to the west bank of the Jordan River (the West Bank).

Churchill further emphasized that the British had never thought of granting the Jews power over the other inhabitants of the region. The Jewish community that lived there should only be able to develop freely.

Such positions could not be held by London much longer, as conflicts between Arabs and Jews became more frequent. In 1947, the UN decided to divide Palestine into two states: one for Jews and one for Arabs. The United Kingdom abdicated its mandate in May 1948, when the State of Israel was proclaimed.