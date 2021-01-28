In Russia, over the past day, 19,138 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 3 793 810 people have confirmed coronavirus infection, according to the Operational Headquarters for Combating Infection in its Telegram-channel on Thursday 28 January.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (2897), St. Petersburg (2128) and the Moscow region (939). Least of all – in Tyva (11), Nenets (8) and Chukotka (6) Autonomous Okrugs.

Over the past 24 hours, 575 deaths have been recorded. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic was 71,651.

During the day in Russia, 26,775 people fully recovered, for the entire period of the pandemic – 3,229,258.