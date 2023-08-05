The number of marriage applications submitted to the Ministry of Community Development during the first half of this year reached 1913, according to the electronic statistics of the ministry, which “Emirates Today” reviewed an electronic copy of.

The data indicated that the number of applications submitted to the ministry reached 89,587 since 1993 until the end of last June. It showed that the number of approved applications reached 87,649.

The number of applications submitted for marriage grants during the past year amounted to 2,743 applications, compared to 3,614 applications during 2021.

The total amounts that were disbursed as financial grants for marriage during the past year amounted to 199 million and 80 thousand dirhams, which included 2,844 beneficiaries at the level of the emirates of the state, compared to 2,727 beneficiaries of the grant during the year 2021. The Ministry provides the service of providing marriage grants in implementation of the provisions of Federal Law No. 47 issued in In 1992, the scholarship was presented to young people about to get married within two parallel tracks, one of which provides financial support to be able to meet the costs of marriage and secure its requirements, while the second track is directed towards educating young people, and making sure that they are aware of the size and importance of family responsibilities that will be placed upon them after marriage.

And according to Cabinet Resolution No. 5 of 2017, the value of the marriage grant in the UAE is 70 thousand dirhams, and it is paid in one payment to those who are eligible.

The marriage grant is disbursed based on a number of conditions, including that the applicant and his wife be citizens of the state, that the age of the husband is not less than 21 years, and the age of the wife is less than 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, and that the person’s net income does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams, with the obligation to attend awareness sessions for both Spouses, organized by the Ministry of Community Development through its electronic platform.

Marriage grants over the past years have contributed to helping a large number of young men and women to start establishing their marital and family life, as the financial support they received contributed to fulfilling many of the marriage requirements.

