The first Ford T, known as “Tin Lizzy”, began to be assembled on August 12, 1908 at the American factory in Detroit. The “Tin Lizzy” was a sales success. In 1908 alone, Ford produced 6,200 vehicles at the factory built in 1903, surpassing the total number of automobiles in circulation in Germany at the time. In 1923, the automaker broke the production record of two million vehicles.

According to Marcus Neuman of the Association of Friends of Old Fords, the Ford T was easy to drive and maintain – considering the circumstances of the time. “It may seem like a paradox, but the car is simple and at the same time complicated. Compared to modern vehicles, the Lizzy model was difficult to handle and maintain and did not offer any comfort. Every 600 kilometers it was necessary to change the oil and every 300 kilometers it needed new lubrication”, explains Neuman.

Pioneer on the assembly line

Sold for a sensational asking price of just $850, the Ford T attracted millions of buyers. Automobile industry pioneer Henry Ford was able to achieve lower production costs than other automakers by introducing division of labor.

Each worker performed only one task: fitting the engine, assembling the seats or tightening the wheel bolts. The Ford T was the world’s first model assembled completely from replaceable parts and components.

With the beginning of production of the vehicle, on August 12, 1908, Ford and its engineers continued a process that began in the industrial revolution, when work tables were arranged in order to allow mass production. Workers had to adapt automatically to the general pace. A break would cause production to stop.

With the idea of ​​transporting parts mechanically from one station to another, Ford invented the assembly line in 1913. This production process was based on the example of butcher shops in Cincinnati and Chicago, where each worker performed only one handling or cut of animals hanging on endless conveyor belts.

mass layoffs

Until 1927, around 15 million “Tin Lizzy” were manufactured, without major modifications to the model. Millions of vehicle owners got dirty every day by magnetizing the ignition, says mechanic Marcus Neumann.

The increase in productivity at Ford plants was huge after the introduction of line work. The time to assemble a chassis was reduced from 12.5 hours to one hour and thirty minutes – a result obtained at the cost of putting a lot of pressure on the workers, who were monitored by timekeepers.

One-third of employees resigned before completing a month at the factory. The salary was doubled to five dollars and the workday reduced from nine to eight hours. Jobseekers began lining up in front of the factory.

Today there are very few oldtimers of the “Tin Lizzy” type left in circulation. According to Marcus Neumann, this is due to high fuel consumption – from 13 to 17 liters per hundred kilometers – and oil leakage. In addition, Ford Ts are also unsuitable for urban traffic due to their tendency to overheat. Especially in traffic jams, the temperature rises to the point of damaging the engine.

The principle of “Fordism” soon ran into its limits. Considered “an organizational masterpiece”, it allowed manufacturing only one model of car “in any color, as long as it was black”. This Ford limitation was exploited by competing automakers, which annually launched new models, with technically insignificant innovations, but aesthetically impressive.

The inevitable introduction of a new model turned into a fiasco for Ford. Production stopped for months, many machines could not be retooled and costs were horrendous. Ford lost its leadership – apparently unbeatable – to General Motors.

