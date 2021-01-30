In Russia, over the past day, 19,032 new cases of coronavirus were registered. This was announced on January 30 by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

“Over the past day in Russia, 19,032 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions. Of these, 10.5% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 512 deaths were recorded. During the day, 24,502 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the message says.

Most cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (2512), Moscow (2430) and Moscow region (1069).

For the entire time of the pandemic, 3,832,080 cases of infection were detected in Russia. 72 697 deaths were recorded, 3 279 964 people recovered.

Earlier on the same day, the former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Gennady Onishchenko recommended that Russians wear masks in public places after the end of the pandemic. According to a specialist, this should be done so as not to catch other infections. Onishchenko also noted that it is necessary to wear medical masks for those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

On January 28, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that in 2021 the mask regime in public places could be canceled. In addition, she noted that, on average, about 20-25% of Russians developed antibodies to coronavirus infection.

