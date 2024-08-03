China (WAM)

Chinese authorities evacuated 19,215 people from Tongliao City in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region yesterday due to rising water levels and increased water flows in the Dongliao River, according to the Chinese Xinhua News Agency.

The agency said, citing a statement from the flood control and drought relief unit in Tongliao City, that 2,006 people were relocated to resettlement sites, while 17,209 people sought refuge with relatives and friends, while nine central resettlement sites were used to ensure food and housing for all the relocated people.

Meanwhile, a heatwave in eastern China has prompted warnings in Shanghai and Hangzhou to set record temperatures as extreme weather continues to sweep the country. Shanghai issued its highest heatwave warning for the second time in a week, with temperatures in parts of Pudong district expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The city issued its first red heat warning of the year last Thursday after temperatures reached a similar level.