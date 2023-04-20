The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a company should pay 100,000 dirhams to a worker in compensation for his eye injury, with a permanent disability of 90%. Bringing the total compensation you receive, both criminally and civilly, to 190,000 dirhams.

In the details, a worker filed a lawsuit against a company, demanding that it pay him 200,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the injury he sustained, the lost earnings, the loss he suffered, and the legal interest of 12%, with obligating it to pay fees and expenses and in return for fees. Law firm.

He explained that while he was working for the company and because of its breach of what was imposed on it by the principles of its profession and did not provide the necessary security and safety means, what caused his specific injury according to the attached medical report, and a criminal case was issued for that, and she was convicted in absentia in the criminal case with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams and 90 thousand dirhams for disability. permanent, psychological and moral damage.

The court stated that the criminal judgment issued against the defendant has gained the authority of the order issued before this court with regard to the availability of elements of tort liability, and the court may not re-examine those elements.

The court indicated that the defendant’s mistake is fixed according to the penal provisions, and that mistake had caused material damage to the plaintiff, represented by injury to his eye and loss of his vision at a rate of 90%, permanent disability, the pain that afflicted him at the moment of the accident, and his loss of most, if not all, job opportunities. The psychological state as a result of the incident and the grief and sorrow over the loss of his eyes necessitates compensation, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 100 thousand dirhams as compensation for all damages, while obliging her to pay fees and expenses.