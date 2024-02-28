Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Club for People of Determination launches on Thursday the “13th edition” of the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination “Dubai 2024”, with the participation of 190 male and female athletes representing 32 countries, and will continue until Next Wednesday, while the eighth edition of the bow and arrow begins on Sunday, with the participation of 230 male and female players from 56 countries, and concludes on Thursday with the crowning of the champions.

Dubai is organizing 3 Fazza tournaments, within 24 days, and the “kickoff” was at the “Mother of Games” from February 13 to 15, followed by “Powerlifts” and “Bow and Arrow.”

Thani Juma Belqad, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his sponsorship and support of the event, stressing that holding the “Powerlifting” and “Bow and Arrow” tournaments within 8 days, due to The “international calendar” is crowded, in order to end the qualifying tournaments for the new version of the Paralympic Games “Paris 2024” before sufficient time, to give the qualified players the opportunity to take on the important Paralympic challenge.

He said: “The Fazza Championships have become a “milestone” in the “People of Determination” sport, achieving many gains for participants in the various editions, and we look forward to continuing the path of success, in light of the great interest that the “People of Determination” sport is receiving from the wise leadership.” For our heroes to achieve their ambitions at all levels.

He added: The UAE and Dubai provide infrastructure for people of determination, as world champions are keen to participate in all sporting events.

He said: We look forward to the 2024 tournaments achieving the desired goal, especially since they are being held as part of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of their launch.

For his part, Majid Al Osaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his sponsorship of the event and his continuous support. His Highness is keen to provide care for people of determination, and always emphasizes providing all means of success for them to shine, whether Participating in or organizing international tournaments.

He pointed out that the keenness of countries and champions to participate in the event reflects the value of the Fazza Championships and the high level it has reached, and the organizing committee seeks to continue developing the tournament until it achieves its full goals, through full inclusion and empowerment of people of determination through competitive sports.

He pointed out that the Fazza Championships provided many stories of inspiration, so that “Dubai for People of Determination” will contribute to many initiatives, especially since sports are a way of life and the gateway to change for the better.