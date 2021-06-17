Samus Aran returns to his adventures in 2D to sign a sequel to Metroid Fusion that will also serve as a particular narrative conclusion to his two-dimensional adventures. And how will you do it? With the support of Mercury Steam, which is working on a Metroid Dread about which we already know important new details.

It was clear that we were not going to have news of Metroid Prime 4 during this E3 2021, but it sounded strongly that the saga was going to have some kind of presence on the occasion of its 35 years of history. And the celebration has not been bad at all. The Spanish developer Mercury Steam is put back at the controls of a new installment of Samus Aran, after the good results achieved in Metroid Samus Returns. In fact, this video game was the trigger for Nintendo to renew their trust in the San Sebastián de los Reyes studio.

This is how he told us Yoshio sakamoto in a meeting held a few hours ago and to which 3DJuegos has been able to attend. But we have not only talked, but we have also seen more Metroid Dread gameplay, a delivery that – in Sakamoto’s own statements – inherits the open nature of games as beloved as Super Metroid. This new title is therefore a look to the past of the saga, but at the same time a look to the future with the addition of new playable features.

One of the most surprising elements of this installment has to do with the name of the game, “dread”, and that is that there will be parts in which we will have to hide and escape from robotic entities, known as EMMI. The intention of the developers has been to plunge us into a continuous tension when these robots appear, which are inserted within a game structure already known to all. We will have a lot of exploration, acquisition of powers and of course confrontations with final bosses.

Another of the great facets of this launch is that Samus’ mobility is enhanced with respect to previous 2D deliveries. In this sense, the galactic heroine can aim in a 360 degree radius while moving, and can also slide, in addition to using her counterattack action in a greater number of situations. Versatility wins integers, while the game adapts to have a greater reach: Nintendo and Mercury Steam work together to make this Metroid one of the most accessible ever designed.

Samus’ mobility is enhanced compared to previous 2D deliveriesBut that does not mean that it will not have its difficulty. Besides, the narrative promises to bring us important content that will conclude the saga in 2D. Does this mean that it will mean the end of the explorer’s adventures? They have already told us that no, but we will have to discover the details later, when the game appears on October 8 of this year.