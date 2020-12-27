The pair of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the best couples in Bollywood. Both of them married with pomp on 17 January 2001. Akshay and Twinkle’s love story is no less than a film story.

In the 90s, Akshay had an affair with actresses including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, but he was in a serious relationship with Twinkle Khanna. Both came close during the shooting of the film International Player. Twinkle was not particularly interested in developing a relationship with Akshay earlier. According to media reports, he had planned to spend time with Akshay for only 15 days, but gradually the matter started moving forward.



Akshay proposes to Twinkle for marriage, but Twinkle rejects the proposal. At that time, his film fair was about to be released. Then Akshay put a condition in front of Twinkle and said that if ‘fair’ flopped, then Twinkle should marry him. The film flopped and Twinkle agreed to Akshay and said yes to the wedding. In this way both were married. Now their marriage has completed 19 years and both of them are parents of two children. Son’s name is Aarav and daughter’s name is Nitara.