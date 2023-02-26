This February 25, “Passion of Christ” celebrates 19 years of its premiere. Fans wonder what was left of the second part confirmed by Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson tried “Passion of Christ” that he can be a renowned director and worthy of winning an Oscar. The film, an already classic Easter work, was controversial at the time due to the crudeness with which the life and death of the son of God was related. Even so, it achieved great recognition in Hollywood and turned its protagonist, Jim Caviezel, into a movie star. Now, this February 25, this big screen gem celebrates its 19th anniversary, amid fervent fan demand for a sequel.

“The Passion of the Christ” was one of the highest grossing films of the year 2004. It was directed by Mel Gibson and starred Jim Caviezel. Photo: Newmarket Films

What happened to “The Passion of the Christ 2”?

The success at the box office and the good reception among critics and fans quickly led to talk of a sequel, which was confirmed under the name of “Resurrection”. However, almost 20 years later and without much news on the front, the most assiduous followers believe that the project has fallen into a limbo of oblivion. Nothing is further from reality.

According to Screen Rant, Randall Wallace, a collaborator on the script, stated in 2016 that “‘Passion’ is the beginning and there’s so much more story to tell.” Later, Caviezel confirmed that the script had been completed in September 2020. In fact, the actor revealed that it would be “the biggest film in world history.”

But will the movie be made or not? In November 2021, a Gibson representative revealed to Express.co.uk that production was still in the “development stage”. However, Screen Rant comments that filming could already begin in the spring of this 2023.

Jim Caviezel was 33 years old when he brought Jesus to life in “The Passion of the Christ.” Photo: Movieland

When does the “Passion of the Christ 2: Resurrection” premiere?

Taking into account that “The Passion of the Christ 2” would start shooting this year, Mel Gibson is expected to release “Resurrection” in early 2024, possibly for the 20th anniversary of the first installment, just before Easter.