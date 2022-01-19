Passion of hawks 2 It will arrive on Telemundo in February of this year, as confirmed by the TV network itself with the first official trailer. The filming of the Colombian fiction continues and the fans are more than excited. People magazine in Spanish has presented official images as a preview of the long-awaited sequel to the telenovela.

As part of the gallery, the aforementioned medium has shared emotional statements from the protagonists, who work together again almost 20 years later since the first installment reached the small screen.

“The reunion with the five was endearing, we managed to make a dream team that worked and works perfectly. Pasión de gavilanes had many edges that between all of us, Danna, Paola, Natasha, Michel and Juan Alfonso, we knew how to mesh and create that magical universe that the public longs for and enjoys”, admitted Mario Cimarro (Juan Reyes in the series).

Mario Cimarro plays Juan Reyes in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

Mario Cimarro from the set of Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: People en Español/Telemundo

Clearly, nostalgia is also driven by the affection that the public has given to the story of the Kings and the Elizondos. This is very clear to Paola Rey (Jimena Elizondo): “When we did the first season we did it with all the love in the world, but we never imagined the importance that this project would have.”

“So for me, personally, after 18 years to see that work that I did with so much love, with so much affection, to see that it had such a beautiful result, that it stayed in the hearts of viewers and that it has crossed borders is something that fills me totally with joy, with surprise and I feel super blessed for that”, she added.

Paola Rey gives life to Jimena Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

For her part, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) could not pass up the opportunity to express her gratitude for being able to re-enter this universe of hawks: “I am grateful to life and to Telemundo for giving us the opportunity to resume this that, for us, it is something that marked our lives”.

Norma Elizondo is made into fiction by Colombian actress Danna García. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

Danna García on the set of Pasión de Gavilanes 2. Photo: People en Español/Telemundo

That feeling is also shared by Natasha Klauss (Sarita Elizondo): “The nice thing about this reunion 17 years later is that it is the same packaging as everyone but with an obviously more mature, more sensitive attitude towards life and with a greater willingness to understand and fellowship”.

Natasha Klauss (Sarita Elizondo) with Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo). Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

The almost filial connection between everyone is a key point. This is precisely what allows the experience of retaking such iconic roles after so many years to be almost magical.

This is how Juan Adolfo Baptista (Óscar Reyes) has let it be known: “With all of us who were there, particularly the 5 of us, there is feedback and there is such a beautiful collective conscience with so much respect and family affection that what is known is very special. feel when you have them there”.

Juan Adolfo Baptista is Óscar Reyes in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo