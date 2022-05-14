Mazatlan.- One young woman died, Apparently due to a heart attack when I was riding a motorcycle that circulated along Gabriel Leyva avenue, this Friday night in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

This unfortunate event occurred around 9:00 p.m., at the height of the Loma Atravesada neighborhood.

Witnesses to the event indicated that the deceased was presumably a young woman, about 19 years oldwho responded to the name of Denise Guadalupe.

First, the authorities received a report of an alleged accident in that place, a crash or a vehicle fall; The presence of paramedics from the Red Cross was requested and paramedics from Civil Protection arrived shortly before, but they could do nothing for the woman.

A young man stood to one side, obviously very affected by what had just happened.

We recommend you read:

On the site, the version was handled that the woman suffered a sudden heart attack, that’s why she fell off the motorcycle.

Police and municipal traffic went to the site, the area was delimited pending the elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office.