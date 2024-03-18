Mary Antoniela MU, a 19-year-old Venezuelan woman, was found dead after remaining missing in a vacant lot in the limits of the State of Mexico with Hidalgo.

This fact, reported after Mary was declared missing since March 13, has raised serious concerns about security in the region. The search for him ended in San Bartolo Cuatlalpanlocated between the municipalities of Tizayuca, Hidalgo, and Zumpango, State of Mexico.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mary's body remained in the area for at least two days before the authorities could carry out their lifting and transfer to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for official identification.

Mary Antoniela was looking for her visa for the USA

Mary Antoniela, from the town of Chururú, in the Fernández Feo municipality of the Táchira state, Venezuela, was in Mexico hoping to obtain an appointment for her United States visaa procedure that he had managed to manage successfully.

However, the circumstances surrounding her death still remain shrouded in mystery, leaving room for speculation about a possible femicide.

The initial confusion about the jurisdiction of the case was quickly clarified by the mayor of Tizayuca, Susana Ángeles Quezada, who confirmed that the discovery occurred within the limits of the State of Mexico, for which the municipal police of Zumpango assumed responsibility for it.

Despite efforts to clarify the details of the event, authorities have not yet provided substantial information about the case, fueling uncertainty and concern in the community.

This tragic event adds to a series of recent incidents with foreigners that have shaken security in Mexico, including the murder of a Canadian woman in Querétaro and the kidnapping followed by release of a Russian citizen in Tamaulipas.