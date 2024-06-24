The Athletic: Russian Matvey Michkov will move from SKA to the NHL club Philadelphia

St. Petersburg SKA forward Matvey Michkov intends to break his contract and go to the NHL club Philadelphia Flyers. About it wrote edition of The Athletic.

It is assumed that Philadelphia may pay SKA up to one million dollars to buy out the contract of 19-year-old Michkov. It is known that the Russian has changed his agent in the United States: now his interests are represented by Paul Theofanos.

In June 2023, Philadelphia selected Michkov seventh overall in the first overall NHL Entry Draft. In addition to him, three more Russians were drafted in the first round: Dmitry Simashev, Daniil But and Mikhail Gulyaev.