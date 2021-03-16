Russian defender of Dynamo St. Petersburg Timur Fayzutdinov died in intensive care after an accident during the 1/8 finals of the Kharlamov Cup. It is reported by RIA News…

The 19-year-old athlete ended up in the intensive care unit of the Yaroslavl hospital after hitting the puck in the head in a meeting with the local Lokomotiv. Fayzutdinov took over the shot from the middle zone. The match took place on March 12.

Fayzutdinov was the captain of the youth team of the St. Petersburg club. He has about 200 matches on his account.

On March 10, it became known about the death of the ex-player of the Chelyabinsk “Tractor” Igor Khacei. The 48-year-old veteran passed out while training with an amateur team. His body was found on the bench.