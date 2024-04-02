The Public Prosecution Service arrested a 19-year-old Rotterdam resident last Thursday on suspicion of preparing a terrorist crime. That writes the Public Prosecution Service Tuesday. The man came into the attention of the police and the judiciary after an official message from the AIVD.

The suspect was arrested in his own home. The police then searched his home and took several data carriers. During the search, the police found no weapons or explosives.

The suspect was brought to trial one day after his arrest, last Friday. The examining magistrate then decided that he should remain in custody for the next two weeks. He is on full restrictions, meaning he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer. The Public Prosecution Service does not provide any further information about the nature of the suspicion.