It was his first day on the job, and he certainly won’t forget it. A 19-year-old lifeguard, Noemi Marangoni, saved five people in Sabaudia, in the province of Latina. The girl performed two difficult operations in a short time and rescued a family of three and two other young people on her first day of work on a free beach and in rough seas.

“In retrospect, it was a very tiring day: I spent all the time asking to pay attention to the swimmers, and then one rescue after another, I don’t even know how long”, he tells Corriere. “There was a big current – ​​the girl recalls – and many holes on the seabed that suddenly make you difficult. I always say to be careful: we often argue with the bathers who don’t listen to us because they see us too young”.

Noemi Marangoni took up her lifeguard license last January. “I did a winter course and as soon as the summer season started I started working for the Blue Work Service cooperative”, she says, “I had been working in a factory for a month and a half. Last Friday was my first day of work on a free beach, ”she told TgCom24.

“I was still dressed in my work uniform when I saw a gentleman who was walking in the water fall into that abyss. The current carried him out to sea and it was clear that he could not swim. I saw his son and his wife dive to get him out of the water, but they too were swept out to sea. There was no time to waste, I dived in fully dressed”.

Noemi brought the little family to safety. “I didn’t have time to catch my breath before I saw two young people in difficulty”, she continues, “I dived again. One of the two boys managed to get out of the water by himself, I had to drag the second one”. In a few minutes, Noemi Marangoni saved five people. And now that everyone is pointing to her as a heroine, she smiles: “I just did my job, I’m glad everything went well”.