Home page World

Split

At a party, a young woman suddenly goes missing. Party guests discover the 19-year-old seriously injured in a meadow. She dies shortly afterwards in the hospital. Suspicion quickly arises.

Update from March 6, 7:25 a.m.: The alleged perpetrators and the 19-year-old victim are said to have known each other. That reports the Bild newspaper. Accordingly, it should be a goalkeeper of a football club. This was considered a nice boy next door and was involved with the boy scouts. Several guests are said to have given clues to the suspect. The 20-year-old behaved conspicuously, it is said.

Update from March 6, 5:25 a.m.: After the violent death of a 19-year-old at a birthday party in Bramsche, Lower Saxony, the Osnabrück public prosecutor’s office is assuming that the investigation will be lengthy. “This case should keep us busy for a long time,” said senior public prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer, also with a view to the around 150 guests at the party in a rifle club on Sunday night.

In the afternoon, a magistrate had issued an arrest warrant for the murder of a 20-year-old. Based on the way the young woman’s body was found, investigators are assuming a homicide as well as a sex crime.

Murder in Bramsche: 19-year-old killed – suspect in custody

Update from March 5, 6:09 p.m.: After the violent death of a 19-year-old at a birthday party in Bramsche, an arrest warrant for murder has been issued against a 20-year-old suspect. The 20-year-old was taken to a prison, the Osnabrück public prosecutor said on Sunday (March 5). The suspect is silent on the allegations, it said. About the decision of the magistrate had previously RTL reported.

In the morning, the public prosecutor’s office and the police had informed that a 19-year-old in the Pente district of Bramsch had allegedly been the victim of a homicide. Due to the situation in which they were found, the investigators are assuming a homicide as well as a sex crime. According to the public prosecutor’s office, first interrogations during the night revealed indications of the 20-year-old, who was arrested in his apartment.

A 19-year-old woman is believed to have been the victim of a homicide in Bramsche near Osnabrück. The man, who is suspected of crimes and has been arrested, is brought before the magistrate. © Festim Beqiri/dpa

According to investigators, the autopsy of the body began on Sunday. However, a result is not expected in the short term. The public prosecutor’s office initially did not want to give any further details about the circumstances of the victim’s death, referring to possible knowledge of the perpetrator. The investigators also did not disclose any details about possible relationships.

Schützenhaus murder in Bramsche: 19-year-old dies – police with first statement on the suspect

First report from March 5th: Bramsche—One A 19-year-old woman is believed to have been the victim of a homicide in Bramsche near Osnabrück become. The public prosecutor’s office and the police in Osnabrück announced on Sunday that investigations were also being carried out on suspicion of a sexual offence.

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion. The German was a participant in a birthday party at which the victim had previously been a guest.

19-year-old woman was found seriously injured: attempts at resuscitation failed

According to the information, the 19-year-old was missing at the party around 1:30 a.m. After a joint search by other guests, she was found seriously injured in a meadow in the Pente district. Despite attempts at resuscitation by rescue workers, only the death of the young woman could be determined in the hospital.

“The suspect was arrested in his apartment in the morning,” said prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer. According to him, initial surveys during the night had revealed indications of the man. He initially did not comment on what happened and should be brought before a magistrate during the day, said Retemeyer.

The autopsy of the body has already begun, but a result is not expected in the short term. The public prosecutor’s office initially did not want to give any further details about the circumstances of the woman’s death, referring to possible knowledge of the perpetrator.

Emergency services cordon off the area around the Schützenhaus in Bramsche near Osnabrück. © Heinz-Jürgen Reiss/Nord-West-Media TV /dpa

19-year-old dies after party in Bramsche: 150 guests arrested

With a large contingent, the police held around 150 guests at a shooting range that night to record personal details and conduct initial interviews. The technical relief organization and the fire brigade provide support. According to the public prosecutor’s office, an 18th birthday was celebrated on the grounds of the rifle club. According to Retemeyer, various emergency chaplains were on site for the guests.

Just a few days ago, the municipality of Bramsche made the headlines because a 16-year-old was attacked with a gun and fatally injured. An 81-year-old man shot the boy in front of an apartment building directly opposite an elementary school on Tuesday morning. The boy died of his injuries in a hospital on Wednesday evening. (dpa)