According to investigators, a young man attacks his parents and two siblings with a stabbing weapon. The consequences are dramatic.

Waldshut-Tiengen – A 19-year-old is said to have killed his parents and brother with a stabbing weapon in the Waldshut district on the border with Switzerland. The man's sister was seriously injured on Tuesday evening, the police and public prosecutor's office said together. The suspect was therefore arrested. The background to the bloody act initially remained open.

Where exactly the attack took place also remained unclear. The investigators spoke of an “eastern district community in the Waldshut district”. The parents died after the alleged attack at the scene of the crime, an apartment building. They were 58 and 61 years old. “The suspect’s 34-year-old brother died in hospital as a result of his injuries despite resuscitation measures,” the investigators said.

Rescue helicopter in action

The 19-year-old's sister also suffered serious stab wounds. She was taken to a clinic in a rescue helicopter. Her injuries were not life-threatening. According to the information, the suspect has German and Italian citizenship.

The Waldshut-Tiengen public prosecutor's office wants to apply for an arrest warrant against the 19-year-old at the Waldshut-Tiengen district court today because of strong suspicion of manslaughter in three cases and attempted manslaughter, the statement said. The investigations are therefore ongoing. dpa