Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

A knife attack is said to have taken place at a vocational school in Dortmund on Wednesday morning (February 1). A 19-year-old was injured. © Markus Wüllner/dpa

A large-scale police operation took place at a school in Dortmund on Wednesday. Perpetrators are said to have injured a student with a knife.

+++ 5.25 p.m.: The police have now made an official statement about the incident. In a press release there is talk of an argument in the schoolyard between the 19-year-old victim of the knife attack and “a group of other students”. The injured man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. According to their own statements, the officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect shortly after the crime. The alleged murder weapon was also secured. The investigations continue.

Attack on a school in Dortmund: the search for other perpetrators is still ongoing

+++ 4:59 p.m.: The police operation after an alleged knife attack at a vocational school in Dortmund is still ongoing. That reported RUHR24 with reference to police information. The online portal quoted a police spokeswoman: “Not necessarily on site at the vocational college, but it’s still running.” Contrary to media reports, a second suspect is currently being sought after the first suspect was arrested shortly after the attack. “We are still looking,” the spokeswoman said RUHR24.

Attack at vocational school in Dortmund: 19-year-old injured in attack

Update from Wednesday, February 1st, 2:18 p.m.: how RUHR24 reported that the injured person was a 19-year-old student. This was not critically injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, as a police spokeswoman is said to have confirmed to the portal.

Attack at vocational school in Dortmund: A student injured

First report from Wednesday, February 1, 2023: Dortmund – On Wednesday, the police in Dortmund went to a large-scale operation at a vocational college. One student is said to have been injured in the attack. A perpetrator was arrested, another on the run, said a police spokeswoman. When asked, she emphasized that it was not a rampage. Further details were initially unclear. Previously they had Ruhr news reported about it.

The media reported a “knife attack”. The police spokeswoman initially did not confirm this. A knife handle was found, but it was not known whether it was an act of crime. The police are still in the school, the Paul Ehrlich Vocational College in the Hacheney district. The search for the second suspect continues. (asc/dpa)