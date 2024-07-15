Home page World

From: Alina Schröder, Kilian Bäuml

Jay Slater has been missing in Tenerife since mid-June. Now the police have reported a body – in the region where the teenager’s cell phone was last located.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – 19-year-old Jay Slater has been missing in Tenerife for weeks. Now there is tragic news: After an intensive search, the police on the Canary Island confirmed on Monday (July 15) that human remains had been found in the region where the young Briton was last thought to be.

The Guardia Civil informed the Spanish media: “After 29 days of continuous search, the body of a young man was found in the Masca area.” It is believed that the remains found can be attributed to the missing bricklayer’s apprentice from Lancashire. “All the evidence points to this being the young British man who disappeared on June 17, although full identification is still pending,” report the BBC and the Canarian news portal Diary of Notices.

The police in Tenerife searched for Jay Slater for 29 days: On July 15, emergency services found a body, most likely that of the young vacationer. © ABCAPRESS/Imago/Privat

Tragic end to a search: Missing Jay Slater probably dead

Jay’s family has already been informed of the tragic discovery, as a Reuters-Reporter reported. Lancashire Police also confirmed that they are in contact with authorities in Tenerife. “We were notified today by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that it is likely to be Jay Slater,” an official statement said. An autopsy is still pending.

The police also commented on a possible cause of death. “Initial indications suggest that he may have suffered a fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.” The human remains were discovered early Monday morning by emergency services in the Masca area in the municipality of Buenavista del Norte in the Teno Mountains on Tenerife. This area is located on a mountain in a volcanic crater.

There are few roads and civilization in the Teno Mountains in the northwest of Tenerife. Jay Slater’s cell phone was last located in the area. © Ega Birk/Imago

Missing teenager in Tenerife: Police find body – last call was to his girlfriend

Jay’s family, the police and many volunteers searched for the missing teenager in the immediate vicinity of the village. This is where his mobile phone was last located. His last call was to his girlfriend, to whom he told her in a panic that he was lost, suffering from terrible thirst and had hardly any battery left. After that, contact was lost.

The bricklayer’s apprentice was on holiday with friends on the Canary Islands and had made his way to his holiday accommodation alone after a festival. Recently, a theory about an expensive luxury watch was made public in connection with Jay’s disappearance. (asc)