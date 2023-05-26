New York Post: Dementia in a 19-year-old girl was mistaken for post-COVID syndrome

Gianna Kabo, a resident of the US city of McKinney, Texas, was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 19. An unusual case of senile dementia in a young girl described edition of the New York Post, citing the SWNS news agency.

According to the mother of the girl, Rebecca Robertson, she noticed the first changes in her daughter’s behavior in the fall of 2020 after suffering COVID-19. The woman recalls that Kabo, who was the best student in the class, suddenly became forgetful, sleepy, stopped communicating with friends and doing homework. Doctors who were consulted for help initially mistook the symptoms of an incurable disease for post-COVID syndrome.

Weeks went by and she had more problems at school. To any question she answered: "I don't remember." If she was asked why she did not do her homework, she also answered that she did not remember. Rebecca Robertsonmother of a teenager with dementia

In 2021, doctors decided that Cabo was suffering from depression and prescribed antidepressants for her. The treatment turned out to be useless, and only in the fall of 2022 did the mother take her daughter to a neurologist. After a series of studies, doctors found that Cabo had no electrical activity in the right central lobe of the brain, and diagnosed dementia.

Now the girl is 20 years old and she does not remember most of her childhood memories, does not laugh and hardly gets out of bed. The woman states that there is no cure for this disease, so she can only watch how her daughter gradually eludes her and hope for a cure that can help her.

Earlier, neurologist Galina Chudinskaya told how to prevent or slow down the development of dementia. According to her, diet, sleep and control of blood pressure can resist the disease.