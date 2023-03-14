Home page World

From: Zulal Acar

A 19-year-old influencer has proposed to his 76-year-old girlfriend. There is now wild speculation about the love between the two on the Internet.

Naples – It was probably love at first sight. Giuseppe D’Anna recently proposed to his girlfriend Milina Gatta – but many are bothered by their relationship. He is 19 and she is 76 years old. The couple from Italy share many beautiful moments of their love on social networks.

Again and again there is criticism of couples with a large age difference. If the man is significantly older, the woman is accused of having a “father complex” or greed for money. Men with older women are usually smiled at.

Criticism of love with a big age difference: “Money, money, money”

There is often wild speculation in the comment columns on the profiles of influencer Giuseppe and his Milina. “I’m confused. I thought this was obviously a joke but it’s been going on for months…aren’t you tired of pretending? or is it all real?” asks one user. Someone else accuses Giuseppe: “Money, money, money. You wouldn’t promote this if it was genuine love.” And “that’s his grandmother!!!!! It’s all a big hoax!!!” says another user.

Forbidden love? Despite a big age difference, Giuseppe and Milina got engaged. © Instagram milinagatta_

Despite a 45-year age difference, Mohamed, 36, and his 81-year-old girlfriend Iris also tied the knot.