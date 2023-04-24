Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

A 19-year-old from Germany was killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. © Maxime Schmid/dpa/archive image

Tragic accident in Switzerland: A young climber from Germany was killed by an avalanche. Masses of snow carried the 19-year-old with him.

Appenzell (Switzerland) – A young mountaineer from Germany has been killed by an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. On Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023, rescue workers were alerted that a person had been swept away by masses of snow on the Säntis massif near Appenzell.

Avalanche in the Swiss Alps costs 19-year-olds from Germany their lives

The only 19-year-old alpinist was found by the mountain rescuers with the help of helicopters below the rock face on the Säntis. But the emergency services could only determine the death of the young man and save him.

The companion of the mountaineer who died in the accident suffered minor injuries. He was flown into the valley in a helicopter on site. So far, the Swiss authorities have not given any information about the exact origin of the men. Only the day before, a group of students from Konstanz was hit by an avalanche in Austria. A woman had to be resuscitated. (han/dpa)