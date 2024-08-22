19-Year-Old Woman Falls From Sixth Floor Of Ibiza Hotel, Dies

Tragedy in Ibiza where 19-year-old Scottish Emma Ramsay died after falling from the sixth floor of the hotel where she was spending her holidays.

The accident is said to have occurred during the night between Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th August after the girl had returned to the hotel following an evening at the disco with friends. Emma is said to have leaned too far from the balcony, losing her balance.

Immediately after the young woman’s death, numerous messages of condolence were written on social media, starting with her mother’s: “My angel, Emma, ​​I don’t even know where to begin. You are my daughter, my best friend in the entire world and I will miss you more than words can express. Rest in peace my sweet angel and sleep well, Mommy loves you so much.”

“I don’t even know where to begin to explain how perfect our Emma was. I loved everything about you and I always will. Heaven just gained the most beautiful angel it will ever have and I am forever grateful to call you my friend. I will always remember the moments we shared together, Em. I will always love you, you will never be forgotten” is instead the moving thought of a friend of Emma.