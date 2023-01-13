Home page World

From: Nadja Pohr

Since April 2021, Arash Lahijani has been writing casual stories for users who play Grand Theft Auto 5 as an RPG on the computer. © Photomontage BW24/Screenshot Facebook Arash Lahijani/IMAGO/Future Image

Like many students, Arash Lahijani has a part-time job. The 19-year-old makes up background stories for video games and makes good money doing it.

New York – Young people are often spoiled for choice when it comes to which job they want to work in later. Some jobs are well paid and yet nobody wants to do them. On the other hand, of course, it’s not just about the salary, but also about finding a job that suits you and that you enjoy.

Arash Lahijani, 19, is aiming for a career in finance and risk management and is currently studying at New York’s Baruch College. But the student has also been earning good money with his passion for writing since graduating from high school. However, these are not stories for books, but background stories for video games.

19-year-old earns almost 10,000 euros a month with stories for video games

Arash Lahijani started writing stories for video games when he was still in school. He found out about it through a friend who offered someone on Fiverr – an online marketplace for digital services – $70 to create a character in the online video game Grand Theft Auto. The 19-year-old signed up for Fiverr himself soon after and realized there actually was a market for it. “I never thought I could make $10,000 in a month writing,” Lahijani said in an interview with CNBC.

Since April 2021, he has been writing stories on the side for users who play “Grand Theft Auto 5” as an RPG on the computer. To date, he has earned $62,400 and written more than 400 character backstories. But Lahijani, whose clients range from “50-year-old dads to 15-year-old kids,” doesn’t make that much money year-round. His extra income depends on his hours and as a full-time student he can only work three to four hours a day during the school year. In September, for example, he only earned $1,750.

Student developed talent for writing through listening to and writing speeches

The 19-year-old says his passion and talent for writing didn’t come from school, but rather from listening to and writing speeches. In high school, his roles included serving as class president and working with a district attorney’s office on a school safety initiative. Those experiences with public speaking taught him how to write a “hanger,” he says.

The student usually invests the money he earns with his skills in practical things. For example, he used it to buy a used car or save it in an account. Sometimes he treats himself or his family to something. For example, he bought his mother a $1,550 diamond necklace for Hanukkah last year. “I never thought I could be this good at it. Now I think I could use writing to help other people do other things,” says Lahijani. Among other things, he now wants to teach high school students how to write college admissions essays.