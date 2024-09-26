Bari, first results of the autopsy performed on the body of Antonella Lopez, the 19-year-old killed at the height of an argument, have arrived

Yesterday, for the story of Antonella Lopezwas really important. This is because the coroner performed the autopsy on the body and because the investigating judge validated the arrest of the 21-year-old accused of his crime and of having also attempted to do so with his four friends.

All the investigations into the incident are still ongoing. investigations of the case. However, after this examination tomorrow the family will be able to say their last goodbye and they have chosen a private way to do so and out of respect for the pain they are feeling trying.

The dramatic episode occurred during the night between Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September. Precisely outside the premises Bahia Beachlocated in Molfetta, in the province of Bari. A fight would have started between several young people for trivial reasons which would have continued outside. When suddenly, the 21-year-old would have taken the weapon which he had with him and would have fired 6 shots.

One of these unfortunately pierced the chest of the 19-year-old. From the autopsy the coroner discovered that the girl died within a few minutes, due to a severe bleedingwhich left her no escape. In fact, the doctors who intervened on site, in the end could do nothing but note her heartbreaking death.

Investigations into the death of Antonella Lopez

The only one who appears to be accused of his crime is a 21-year-old from Bari, called Michael Lovapo. The latter, after being arrested by the police, also confessed and said that he had thrown the weapon at sea.

Among these boys were disagreements for some time now and in fact, while they were inside that place, one of them started a fight for trivial reasons, which then led to the loss of the young woman.

Also, last night at the disco Bahia Beach of Molfetta, subjected to seizure, there was a theftIt is not yet known who, but they entered the administrative offices and even the kitchen, without however breaking the seals.