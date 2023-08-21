The daughter of German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum, Leni Klum, got into the lens of the paparazzi while relaxing on a yacht. Relevant pictures published Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old fashion model was spotted in the south of France on the ship of her father, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The celebrity was photographed in an orange-and-blue bikini with flowing hair. At the same time, there was no makeup on the face of the influencer, and she also refused accessories. Among other things, the girl put on sunglasses.

Klum spent time on a yacht with friends.

In July, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni showed a photo in transparent pants. On the posted frame, she posed lying on the sand in transparent black lace trousers. In addition, her image was complemented by a brown bikini, which consisted of a top with triangular cups with ties at the neck and back and shorts, the thin straps of which the model pulled up with her hands.