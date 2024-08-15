Alice Toniolli, a 19-year-old from Trentino who is a member of the Top Girls Fassa Bortolo, is in serious condition. She was racing at the Circuito dell’Assunta but ended up off the road around halfway. The cyclist, who crashed into the wall at the side of the road, was transported first to the hospital in Conegliano and then to the hospital in Treviso.

Giacomo Salvador, president of Cicloturistica and organizer of the initiative, told Adnkronos the dynamics of Alice Toniolli’s serious accident on the pink day, yesterday, at the Circuito dell’Assunta in Treviso: “The athletes were traveling at 50 km per hour, the stretch is flat. When she picked up the water bottle, she must have touched the wheel of the athlete in front and she was thrown to the left”, his reconstruction.

And then: «Last night and this morning I called Rigato, a technician from Fassa Bortolo. Luckily, last night is over, Alice is still in intensive care and for the moment nothing else is known. I have been organizing the “Circuito dell’Assunta” for 52 years, three for women too, and I have never seen an accident like this. Luckily we had an exceptional doctor on site who provided the first, essential care. I have always organized races, but I have never seen an accident like the one that happened to Alice. I immediately realized that it was terrible, now I am waiting for her to recover soon and with the doctor we will go and visit her at her parents’ house».