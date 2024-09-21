The administrations of public and private schools have set controls for the use of information technology within the school, and have limited the use of the Internet to educational purposes only. Within the regulations, systems and laws, the use of information technology to receive, send or distribute any materials that violate the instructions, systems and laws in force has been prohibited. The schools have circulated to students and teachers 19 violations that are prohibited to be committed, in order to ensure the establishment of a safe electronic environment in the educational community, indicating that ensuring that all students and employees are aware of the risks of using the Internet and using it responsibly and safely for the purpose of study, and that violating these instructions may lead to final expulsion from the school.

19 violations have been identified that all users of school computers and Internet services are prohibited from committing, including using emails to threaten or harass others, sending or posting disturbing images on the Internet, using the Internet to commit any type of piracy such as music, movies or software, sharing passwords or using and distributing others’ passwords, violating copyright law regarding downloading or copying electronic files for personal use, sharing confidential school matters or information without permission, compromising the security of the school’s electronic systems by introducing malware, using the Internet for personal purposes, visiting unauthorized websites, distributing any incorrect, offensive or slanderous information, using inappropriate threatening language in communications, damaging hardware or software, intentionally causing damage to someone’s work or program, engaging in cyberbullying, plagiarism, attributing work to other than its owners, accessing pornographic sites or sites that promote hatred, discrimination and racism, disclosing personal information about oneself without permission, visiting social media sites without permission, and using someone else’s information and work images without permission.

The e-safety policy has identified acceptable uses of the Internet for students, including using web browsers for educational purposes to search and collect information from various websites and databases, using the Internet to share documents and tasks that enhance collaborative work, maintaining the confidentiality of the assigned personal username and password, not sharing passwords with anyone, not attempting to access or change the username, password, files or data of anyone else, sharing emails only with people who identify themselves and are approved by parents or teachers, prohibiting bringing a mobile phone to school, as it is monitored by surveillance cameras inside the school, using the Internet to conduct online tests or assignments approved or advised by teachers, studying the curriculum content online and performing related tasks with the teachers’ authorization, undertaking projects or presentations for lessons, preparing circulars, invitations and global brochures for community service or other school activities with the teachers’ approval, accessing exam sites and training papers, responsibly accessing social media sites for educational purposes only with the guidance of teachers, always using appropriate language in all digital communications through emails and social networks, and taking good care of all digital devices used.

Permitted uses for teachers include commitment to responsible and effective use of the Internet, use of the Internet only for school-related purposes, use of e-mail only for school-related matters, and participation in all activities that help enhance and improve the employee’s professional side, including online research and training.