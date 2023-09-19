Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

“I just found out that the secret word for getting into the children’s room is ‘Daddy’s big potbelly’ and that means good morning!”

The children’s room can be chaotic, crowded or just completely cluttered with toys. No problem and completely normal when it comes to children. You may only need to worry if it’s too quiet or your child voluntarily cleans up. Then there might be something up… Something like these funny tweets, for example, that every parent can sympathize with:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8th.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Get out of the children’s room and into the car! Here are 16 Tweets About Family Trips That Have Parents and Kids Wondering “Are We There Yet?” Or rather take a trip to the Facebook pages BuzzFeed UK and BuzzFeed UK Trending.