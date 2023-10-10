The Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi confirmed the registration of more than 19,000 beneficiaries of the “Barakatna” card, which was launched by the Family Development Foundation for the category of senior citizens, residents and the like, under the slogan “Senior in experience and senior in giving,” noting that there are 34 entities that support the card.

“Barakatna” is an electronic card granted to the category of senior citizens and residents (60 years and over) registered in the Family Development Foundation’s database, and it includes all the services and facilities provided by governmental and semi-governmental agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the category of senior citizens and the like, in addition to the benefits and services of the “Fazaa” card. » Provided to senior citizens in particular and residents in general.

“Barakatna” card services include giving card holders priority in government agencies to complete their transactions, and making senior citizens aware of the services provided by government, semi-governmental and private agencies participating in the card through the booklet attached to the card and the smart application, which will facilitate their access to services, and provide all the services, facilities and features that It is provided to the category of senior citizens and residents in one card, and helps senior citizens to complete their electronic applications by an employee in the entity in the event that senior citizens are not able to benefit from digital services, in addition to providing “Fazaa” cards for discounts of all types and degrees.

For its part, the Family Development Foundation confirmed that the UAE is distinguished by its community members’ preservation of the positive social heritage that enhances the values ​​of family cohesion, encourages respect for senior citizens, caring for them within their families in their social environment, supporting their social participation, and investing in their energies. In light of this care, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing an escalating increase and growth in the number of senior citizens and residents, which comes as a natural result of the remarkable development in the field of health care, as the growth rate of the elderly in the emirate has become noticeably increasing.

The Foundation stressed its aim to provide aspects of social, health, psychological and recreational care in a way that ensures the integration of this important segment into society, and provides a safe and stable life for them, noting its constant keenness to reduce the burdens on senior citizens by facilitating their access to services, and providing all aspects of integrated social care for this group. An important group in society, with the aim of improving their quality of life and enabling them to participate and engage in society, as they are the blessing of the home and an integral part of the fabric of Emirati society.

• 34 participating entities support the card.