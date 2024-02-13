A 19-story residential building was evacuated on the afternoon of Tuesday, 13th, in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, the building's columns were damaged and there were no victims. The 19-story property is located on Avenida Jorge Hagge, in the Aviação neighborhood.

The Praia Grande Civil Defense was called and reported that the property had “structural collapse” in five columns installed in the basement of the building.

The property is located on an avenue perpendicular to Avenida Presidente Castelo Branco, which gives access to the seafront in the city of Baixada Santista.



#19story #building #evacuated #Praia #Grande #39structural #collapse39