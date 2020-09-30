Armando de Castro, Hermes Calabria, Sherpa and Carlos de Castro. Red Baron in the eighties.

And in the eighties the seas opened. Everything broke in this decade in music in Spain. Tribes settled down and you would turn a corner and meet five rock bands. Those who did not know how to play supplied it with enthusiasm and high doses of creativity. Came the new wave, urban rock drifted to heavy, punk roared. “I would rather die a coward than live cowardly,” Eskorbuto said in Destroyed brains; “They will not forgive my original sin of being young and rocker”, Barón Rojo yelled in …