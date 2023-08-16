Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Split

But now once and for all: No jumping!

Do you know that feeling when you have to say something to someone ten times before he or she listens properly? So annoying! Maybe you should go back to a tried and tested German tradition instead: Of course I’m talking about writing signs. The sign (popularly also called the note) surpasses the constant yelling by far anyway. So next time you need to clarify something urgently, do it like these poets.

1. Once to take notes:

2. Even true love has its limits and they start with WhatsApp:

3. Just Google the Internet!

4. “I’ll do that tomorrow.” – The person in charge sometime around 1950 (estimated).

5. *stops while jumping*

6. The 9th floor left the chat:

7. Poo run:

8. Rule number 1 when it comes to waste separation:

9. We are here on German streets and not in GTA!

10. RIP:

11. No half measures please!

12. Can someone think of the cats?!

13. Birds have never been known for being considerate:

In fact, birds are pretty badass.

14. You’ve been officially warned:

15. Caution:

16. If you’ve ever thought about stealing:

17. What really needed clarification here was the spelling:

18. Illegal driving lessons or whatever please outside the condominium!

19. My fingers are itchy…

Many thanks to notesofberlin, notesofhamburg and notesofgermany!

You can find more signs on the Facebook pages BuzzFeed Germany and BuzzFeed UK trending.