Adored by Moroccan and Ottoman sultans since distant civilizations, this garment, as aesthetic as it is functional, punctually attends its date with summer. Its use as an elegant garment made of light fabrics to provide freshness in tropical climates was democratized throughout Southeast Asia and Mesopotamia to the West, and it is now an essential item in our vacation suitcase due to its versatility. By simply changing the accessories, it can become an improvised towel after a dip, a distinguished dress for eating at the beach bar or that infallible bohemian look for a night on the islands or back in the city.

In 2024, the palette brought from the East is rounded off with silk kimonos, nods to the Arab abaya in the silhouette and the presence of the batik caftan, which is distinguished by a bow at the waist and hand-made embroidery. The western counterpoint is provided by the diplomatic stripe and the Animal Print, Puffed sleeves, low-cut backs and innovative fabrics such as terry cloth or lurex. Many versions with one goal in common: to make your body feel comfortable and free to move.

1. Studio Erhat

Made from natural, opaque linen so as not to show what we don’t want, it is as comfortable as it is elegant with embroidery on the back.

2. Mango

This snowy design plays on the opposite with a semi-transparent cotton fabric, a V-neckline and frayed edges.

3. Stella Rittwagen

Featuring a central stripe and elephant embroidery on the sleeve, this loose and soft kaftan will be the all-rounder for days at the beach.

4. Maksu

The Pamela tunic is inspired by tribal designs and ancient crafts, with geometric patterns and an irregular short sleeve.

5. Women’s Secret

The shorter version in the form of a beach dress, with an adjustable waist, contrasting fringes and tassels.

6. Yerse

Pastel stripes are one of the most popular trends, as shown by this dress with puffed sleeves and a removable belt in the same fabric.

7. Lola Casademunt

Embroidery and other thread work such as hanging tassels are a classic of this garment, which is renewed in suggestive colours such as fuchsia or orange.

8. Sister

With diplomatic stripes and generous dimensions, this model from the French brand is an example of how the caftan can also be a minimal basic for the office.

9. Mary of the Order

The Comporta tunic, with its trapezoidal design and floral prints on stripes, is already a classic on the most distinguished beaches.

10. &Other Stories

This pleated design with a V-neckline and a small bow at the back needs no further embellishments to become that irreplaceable garment for summer mornings. Available in four colours and with a leaf print.

11. Isabel Marant

The caftan is a garment so from the French designer like cowboy boots or fringed vests. The Amira dress condenses Marant’s entire folk universe with an asymmetrical design on the skirt.

12. Antique Batik

Living up to its name, the brand founded in 1992 by Gabriella Cortese adds each season an extensive range of tunics and kimonos as revealing as this mini caftan, hand-embroidered with ila silk thread.

13. Atlantic Heimat

The first foray of the Galician brand into the ready to wear It comes in the form of a comfortable caftan, designed in towel fabric that changes color depending on how the sun is reflected.

14. Babbaki

This relaxed design from the label founded by sisters Beatriz and Andrea Pérez-Ma travels to Japan to replicate the batwing sleeves with a V-neckline at the front and a bow at the back.

15. Reformation

From Los Angeles comes the most glamorous proposal for hot nights on the seafront: bateau neckline, semi-transparent texture and animal print.

16. Pull&Bear

This flowing kimono, with a tie-dye effect and a Greek border, will be a tough competitor to the sarong at the hotel pool.

17. Simkhai

The Augustine caftan designed by New Yorker Jonathan Simkhai travels to the hot nights of Studio 54 to find the perfect ball gown. It has a print Ombre in warm colours and a soft gather at the waist.

18. Momoni

This shirt interpretation stylizes the second thanks to the crepe in Chinese silk and its cornflower floral print.

19. Cos

The gradient effect generated by the technique tie dye, so fashionable in the caftans of the sixties, it is still fully current. This design from the Swedish brand elevates it with a diamond cut at the front and puffed sleeves.