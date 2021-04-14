19 points against the Hornets



“Competitor” Schröder shines at Lakers victory



Charlotte Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers ended their seven-game away tour with a win. The national basketball player received special praise from his coach for his appearance at the 101: 93 success in Charlotte.

Led by national basketball player Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their away trip in the NBA with a win. The defending champion won in Charlotte at the Hornets of team owner Michael Jordan 101: 93 and thus four of the last seven games in a foreign hall. Schröder played the longest of all Lakers professionals and had 19 points, four rebounds and six assists.

“He’s a competitor and wants to do everything to win games,” said coach Frank Vogel, praising the 27-year-old from Braunschweig, who had to take on much more responsibility than his own due to the many injuries and the long absence of the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis Change planned before the season. “He’s in the prime of his career, so you can kind of lean on him for many minutes and a lot of work during those minutes,” said Vogel. “I’m proud of him that he fought his way through there and shouldered so much for us.”

With their 34th win of the season, the Lakers defended their fifth place in the Western Conference and can still count on a direct qualification for the playoffs.

