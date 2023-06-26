Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

You just get on with your life.

Do you have children? Then I have an important question for you: How has your life changed since then? Personally, I can’t have a say in that as I’m childless, but a mother recently said to me: “Having a child doesn’t change your life, you hardly notice it.” Of course you can’t just let a statement like that stand in the air, that’s why I did ✨ hard-hitting ✨ research to support this thesis.

1. It’s not like your child is a vampire. You’d have to be careful with that, of course, but like this…

2. The experience of sitting on the toilet is the same for all adults. Parents or not:

“No toilet paper for you :)”

3. You also don’t spend more time cleaning and tidying up. Who says that?

4. Your technical devices are still safe:

5. No nasty surprises in sight:

6. Work and family are compatible without the slightest problem:

7. You can leave your things lying around. What’s going to happen?

8. If there is a problem, you can give your child house arrest. It certainly reacts very grown-up to it:

9. Children are, after all, just small adults. There are no tantrums:

10. You can continue to eat undisturbed. Of course without having to open a Hulk-strong hand (absurd idea):

11. In general, children are very sensible with food:

12. They wouldn’t dream of something like freezing your boiled eggs:

13. And every kid knows that you can’t cook cheese noodles without water:

14. A family car is like any other car, just a little more spacious:

15. You can also leave your child alone in it. It certainly won’t play with the strap until nobody can move it:

16. You also don’t have to keep an eye on your child on public transport. It doesn’t do anything stupid:

17. Babies don’t make you sleep any worse, and kids don’t give you new nightmares either:

18. They’re just being rational and don’t have a spot in the yard to get their feet dirty… so they can be more like a monkey:

19. So yeah, kids are just there. You hardly notice them:

You only notice even less those kids who are really, really good at hide-and-seek.