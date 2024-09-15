Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live in space, surrounded by the cosmic void, looking at the Earth as a little blue dot? Well, right now 19 people are living this extraordinary experience. Never in the In human history there have been so many humans in orbit at the same time. This record was reached on September 11, 2024 with the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft, surpassing the previous record of 17 peopleestablished just a year ago. But what makes this moment truly special?

The Soyuz carried into orbit NASA astronaut Don Pettit and cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Just arrived on the International Space Station (ISS), they were welcomed by an already large team: nine colleagues of the crew of Expedition 71, including the Americans Michael BarrattTracy Caldwell-Dyson, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps, along with Russians Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin and Oleg Kononenko. Let’s not forget the Starliner astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams, who reached the ISS last June and will remain on board until February 2025 to test the Starliner capsule, despite some technical problems.

This already large group is joined by three taikonauts Chinese aboard the Tiangong space station: Li Cong, Li Guangsu and Ye Guangfu, engaged in the national mission Shenzhou 18. And that’s not all! The private mission Polaris Dawn also made its contribution with four astronauts: Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. These four pioneers not only participated in the first private spacewalk, but also achieved a record quota of 1,400 km, the highest ever reached by a manned mission.

19 People in Space: One Giant Step

In addition to the impressive number of people in space, we are witnessing an era where space is no longer the sole domain of government agencies. Private missions like Polaris Dawn demonstrate that the future of space exploration is increasingly within everyone’s reach. Who would have imagined that one day there would be a private spacewalk?

This historical moment makes us reflect on how quickly we are advancing in space exploration. Each new mission, each new record brings us closer to realizing what until a few decades ago seemed pure science fiction. And you, as Can you imagine the future of space? Are we ready to colonize other planets? We are living in an era that will be remembered as the beginning of a new chapter for humanity.

