Among the 11 acronyms that grew, the biggest gain was from Podemos, with 396,956 new politicians at the base

Since October 2022, most Brazilian parties have shrunk in the number of members. Of the 30 acronyms registered, 19 lost registered.

The other 11 grew. Are they: We can, Solidarity, Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party), PL (Liberal Party), PT (Workers’ Party), Republicans, Sustainability Network, New, UP (Popular Unity for Socialism), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and the PCO (Party of the Workers’ Cause).

The data comes from a survey of the Power360 based on information from the TSE. The most recent database available on monthly party affiliations, referring to October 2023, was updated in the electoral court repository on Monday (6.Nov.2023).

For Maria do Socorro Sousa Braga, professor in the Political Science sector at Ufscar (Federal University of São Carlos), which researches institutions and political behavior, the increase in the political profile of some acronyms was already expected, given the 2024 municipal electoral race.

“The years preceding elections typically see growth in membership, especially in parties with greater divisions of internal groups competing for space on party lists. This behavior was expected.”he stated.

GREATEST GROWTH

Podemos was the one with the biggest increase since last year. It was from 405,275 affiliates, in October 2022, to 802,231 in 2023. It was also one of the parties that showed the highest percentage growth. The expansion was 98% from one year to the next, almost doubling its base.

Although significant, part of this increase can be credited to the merger with the PSC (Christian Social Party), authorized by the TSE in June 2023.

Podemos states that the incorporation of the PSC was “preponderant factor” for increasing membership, but says that “recurrently develop membership campaigns”.

Something similar happened with Solidariedade, merged with Pros (Republican Party of Social Order) in February this year. From 2022 to 2023, the acronym increased by 47%.

According to the party, in addition to incorporation, the increase in members was due to other actions, such as “The reorganization of the party in the States, mobilizing new political groups with actions by local affiliations”.

Among the 11 parties that showed an increase in membership in the last year, Psol is among those that grew without the incorporation of politicians from other groups. It was the 3rd largest increase, going from 226,072 subscribers last October to current ones 292,039.

According to the acronym, Psol represents “a renewed left, which has managed to understand the main struggles of our time”.

Juliano Medeiros, who was president of Psol from 2018 to October 2023, credits part of the growth to the fact that psolists are part of the government base.

“The fact that we are part of the base of President Lula’s government, but maintaining our combativeness and commitment to the program elected in 2022, has strengthened the Psol as an alternative for a series of new activists who see in our party a hope for renewal of the left. ”he told the Power360.

Medeiros also said that there was no “no specific campaign” of membership in recent months and that the party’s growth has been “organic”.

“The growth trend of Psol is undeniable, especially among social movement activists and youth”he said.

After Psol, in 4th place, comes PL, owned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro. The party showed growth of 5% in its base. In total numbers, they were 761,674 to 798,176 subscribers, an increase of 36,502 members.

The party is running a membership campaign led mainly by Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. Growth, however, was shy of expectations.

PARTY STARS

The increase or loss of membership largely depends on politicians who are successful in elections.

In the case of the 5 subtitles that added the most members, the case of We can It’s peculiar. The 2 big names who were in the party have already left the group. The senator Sergio Moro (PR) was elected by União Brasil, but until 2022 (before the limit allowed by electoral legislation) was affiliated with Podemos.

The former public prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol he had a large vote (344,917 votes) and was elected by Paraná. He took office, but his candidacy was revoked by the TSE and Deltan left the party.

In this way, the senator became the star of the party. Soraya Thronicke (MS), elected in 2018 by the former PSL (Jair Bolsonaro’s party in that election), but who later ended up deciding join Podemos – abandoning Bolsonarism and today acting as an auxiliary line of Lulism in Congress.

O Solidarity It is a party whose mainstay is trade unionism, especially Força Sindical. Workers’ associations help collect signatures so that the party has more members and this somewhat explains the significant increase in members.

Even because, Paulo Pereira da Silvaa big star of the party, didn’t even manage to be elected in 2022. He remained as a substitute federal deputy for São Paulo and must take a chair nowas 1 person elected by Solidariedade was revoked by the Electoral Court.

In case of Psolfederal deputy Guilherme Boulos (SP) represents for part of the left-wing electorate what the PT was in the 1980s, with a more radical discourse and making more direct appeals to this demographic group.

O PL had as a great asset the votes given to Jair Bolsonaro for president in 2022 and the largest elected bench of federal deputies.

At the PTthere was a resurgence of the legend after Lula he was released from jail after passing 580 days in prison. The party also gained a significant bench of deputies in 2022, mainly also because of governors elected in the Northeast, such as Jerônimo Rodriguesin Bahia.

BIGGEST FALLS IN MEMBERSHIP

Contrary to the parties that gained members over the last year, many others lost a fraction of their base. The lifting of the Power360 excluded parties that were extinct or that were merged with others, since the loss of members of these acronyms was total.

The biggest drop was in PTB (Brazilian Labor Party), which closed October with 26,258 fewer politicians compared to 2022. The party is shrinking and is trying to merge with Patriota, but the process has not yet been completed.

It is followed by MDBwho lost 21,833 affiliates, and PDT (Democratic Labor Party), which, according to the Electoral Court, currently has 20,165 fewer affiliates than in 2022.

According to Maria do Socorro Sousa Braga, this tends to happen because some parties are entering their “majorities”, that is, they have existed for a long time in the Brazilian political scene. For her, large and older parties, as in the case of PTB and MDB, tend to have a greater flow of members in and out.

The trend, in general, is a decline in subscribers. Since 2020, the total number of acronym affiliates in Brazil has fallen, going from 16,453,092 that year and reaching the current 15,848,558.