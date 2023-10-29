The agency quoted medical sources as saying that 9 citizens were killed after two homes were bombed in Al-Magrafa and Al-Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, and dozens were injured with various injuries..

In Bir al-Naja, north of the Gaza Strip, 9 citizens were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted a house, which also resulted in a number of other citizens being injured..

The raids and shelling continued on various areas, and Israeli artillery bombed the neighborhoods of Al-Shuja’iya, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj, downtown Gaza, and the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital..

The bombing targeted a house in Deir al-Balah, another in Rafah, and a house in Khan Yunis, which led to the death of a citizen and the occurrence of several injuries..

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis announced the arrival of 16 dead in less than 24 hours, and dozens of injuries, in addition to a number of those recovered from homes that were bombed during the past days.