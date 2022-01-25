Relatives of inmates line up to enter the Puebla Penitentiary Center on January 20. Hilda Rios (EFE)

The chilling case of the body of a baby found in the San Miguel prison after being exhumed from a cemetery in Iztapalapa already has its first culprits. Two weeks after the discovery of the body, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday the arrest of 19 prison officials, ranging from custodians to managers. In addition, the Governor of the State, Miguel Barbosa, has announced the dismissal of Rogelio López as Secretary of Public Security.

Without specifying their names and charges, the detainees are related to the introduction of the body of the minor, the Prosecutor’s Office has indicated. “The crimes for which the 19 people are being investigated are: abuse of authority or breach of duty; violations of the laws and regulations on burials and exhumations; and cover-up”, he detailed. Through a statement, the unit has highlighted that among those apprehended are officials of “managerial levels”.

Located in the state capital, the San Miguel prison has been the scene in recent days of the dark reality of the country’s prisons, where horror coexists with everyday life. A baby found dead in the dump area on January 10, according to an intern, has once again uncovered the chilling corruption and impunity that reigns in prisons.

The baby, who has been identified by his parents as Tadeo, died on January 5 due to intestinal problems and was buried the next day in the San Nicolás Tolentino pantheon in Iztapalapa. However, his body was mysteriously found on January 10 inside the maximum security compound.

While the case continues to generate more questions than answers, the Prosecutor’s Office has maintained that “it continues to obtain results from the investigation.” For his part, the governor of Puebla has previously reported the dismissal of Rogelio López Maya as Secretary of Public Security and the appointment of Daniel Iván Cruz Luna as the new head of the agency. “Cruz Luna served as administrator of the Oral Criminal Courts based in Puebla and was technical advisor to the Second Section of the General Staff of the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico,” he detailed in a statement. On the other hand, Jorge Pérez Melchor will be the new undersecretary of Penitentiary Centers, indicates the bulletin.

