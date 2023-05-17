Around 36 million people did not access the internet in Brazil in 2022. The number represents 19% of the population aged 10 years and over, an index that remained stable in comparison with 2021.

Among the 149 million people who used the Internet last year, 142 million accessed the network every day or almost every day.

The data were presented on Tuesday (16) at the ICT Household surveycarried out by the Regional Center of Studies for the Development of the Information Society.

The survey also points out that, in 2022:

One in three people from classes D and E did not access the internet;

28% of the population in the rural area did not use the internet – in the urban area, the rate is 18%;

People between 16 and 24 are the most connected (94%), while the least connected age group is people aged 60 and over (43%);

Midwest, North and Southeast regions have the highest internet usage rates in Brazil;

Cell phones (99%) and televisions (55%) are the most used devices to access the internet, followed by computers (38%), game consoles (10%) and others (1%);

Among internet users, 62% only accessed via cell phone;

74% of people who used the internet via computer and cell phone checked whether information seen on the web was true; among those who used the internet only via cell phone, the rate is 37%.

The survey was carried out from June to October 2022 through face-to-face interviews with a sample of 20,688 people and 23,292 households. The survey indicates, for example, that 15 million households did not have access to the internet last year.

Who are internet users?

The age group with the highest percentage of internet users is that of people between 16 and 24 years old, in which 94% declared having used the network. Next are the 25 to 34 year olds (92%) and 10 to 15 year olds (90%); 35 to 44 years old (87%); 45 to 59 years old (81%); and 60 years or older (43%).

The survey points out that the Midwest (83%), North (82%) and Southeast (81%) regions have the highest rates of internet use in the country, followed by the Northeast (80%) and South (78%).