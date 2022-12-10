Of all Brazilian municipalities, 99.6% reported clinically or laboratory confirmed cases of covid-19 in 2021. The percentage corresponds to 5,549, leaving only 19 that reported not having had confirmed cases. Of these, almost half (9) have a population of up to 5,000 inhabitants. In 2020, there were 5,449 (97.8%) with confirmed cases.

These numbers are in Munich (Municipal Basic Information Survey), released on Thursday (8.Dec.2022) by the IBGEalong with the state (Basic State Information Survey). It should be noted that 2 municipalities did not respond to the Munic: Porto de Moz (PA) and São José (SC).

2021 was the second year of the pandemic, marked by the emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and by more than 400,000 deaths, according to the conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). However, it was also the year of the start and advancement of vaccination, and in which more municipalities took measures to try to stop covid.

“From the portrait of Munic comparing 2020 and 2021, the latter had a greater number of municipalities affected”, says Vania Pacheco, research analyst.

Of the 5,549 municipalities with confirmed cases in the year, the study shows that screening tents were installed in 3,704 (66.8%), an increase compared to 2020, when there were 3,065 (56.2%). However, with regard to those who had the number of beds expanded, the proportion was lower in 2021 (57.5%) compared to 2020 (58.2%). In those that had a field hospital installed, the number remained at the same level in the 2 years (12.3%).

The need for hospitalization also increased from 2020 to 2021. Among the municipalities with cases, 99.4% (5,517) reported the need for hospitalization, against 93.8% (5,109) in the previous year. Another number that increased was that of municipalities where the number of hospitalizations exceeded the capacity of beds and public or private ICUs (Intensive Care Units) affiliated with the SUS: from 23.6% to 48.1% in 2021.

Among those who reported the need to keep people for more than 24 hours in non-hospital units, the increase was from 39.1% to 51.9%. In addition, there was also an increase in the proportion of those who reported the need to refer patients (refer to another municipality for procedures). In 2020, it was 91.6%. In 2021, the percentage increased to 95.8%.

The municipalities that claimed to have registered deaths from covid-19 also increased from 2020 to 2021. Of the 5,517 that declared that there was a need for hospitalization of people who contracted the disease, 5,468 (96.1%) reported the occurrence of death, against 88.8% from the previous year.

More than 90% had an exclusive secretariat

Munic also collected data to monitor aspects of public health management in Brazilian municipalities. One of the issues concerns management structures. In 2021, 91.7% of the municipalities had an exclusive health department for the area, the same level as the previous year. Only 8.3% (or 461 municipalities) had other management structures and 2 declared they had no municipal management structure for the area.

The growth over the last 12 years draws attention: in 2009, the number was 82.5%. The structures in municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants contributed to this increase, whose percentages increased from 67.8% in 2009 to 84.6% in 2021. At the other end, municipalities with up to 500 thousand inhabitants reached the percentage of 98%.

Vania Pacheco claims that it is not possible to ensure that exclusive secretariats improve health management. “Of course there is a tendency to imagine that that manager gives greater importance to the issue, but that is not a fact. Secretariat together is not necessarily a disservice, it can facilitate and integrate the management of public policies, for example”says the analyst. “The management of the policy depends a lot on the manager who is in charge of the municipality in the period”concludes.

Outsourced municipal health establishments: 4,194

A health service management model that has been increasingly used at all levels of public management is outsourcing.

“There are several arguments and evaluations about this model. However, there are still many doubts about the motivations involved in this process”ponders Vania.

In recent years, there has been a large increase in municipalities that claim to adopt some type of outsourcing in health facilities under their responsibility. In 2018, there were 685 (12.3%), totaling 3,013 outsourced establishments. In 2021, it went to 891 municipalities (16%) and 4,194 outsourced establishments. Outsourcing was concentrated in the Southeast region, where 26% of the municipalities had establishments managed by third parties under their responsibility. In the North and Northeast regions, the percentages were lower, 5.8% and 9.9%, respectively.

Estadic also carried out this survey for UFs (Units of the Federation): 21 UFs (or 77.8%) answered that they had at least one public establishment managed by third parties. Six states (Roraima, Tocantins, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso) stated that they did not have any establishments with this type of management.

Among the States that contracted management services for public health establishments, the type of administrator most present were social organizations, present in 15 (Amazonas, Pará, Amapá, Maranhão, Ceará, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and the Federal District).

Reduction of 289 teams

The Munic 2021 questionnaire also asks about basic care/primary health care items, which are based on Family Health. According to the survey, this strategy was present in 5,516 municipalities, practically all municipalities (99%). Of the 54 who said they did not have a Family Health program, 27 reported having another equivalent strategy. Only 3 did not report any.

The number of Family Health teams grew by 5.9%, from 44,742 in 2018 to 47,365 in 2021. This increase, however, was not recorded in all municipalities. Among those with more than 500,000 inhabitants, there was a reduction of 3.2% (-289 teams). The number of community health agents was reduced by 3,452 agents (-1.3%).

Within this theme, Munic evaluated the existence and distribution of some policies, programs and/or actions in the health area. A highlight was the HIV and syphilis test in pregnant women, present in more than 94.8% of the municipalities. The heel prick test was present in 91.1% of the municipalities, while male/partner prenatal care did not reach half, remaining in 45.1%.

What are Munic and Estadic

Municipal (Munic) and State (Estadic) Basic Information Surveys provide information on the structure, dynamics and functioning of municipal and state public institutions. In 2020, in addition to the topics Human Resources, Manager Profile, Legislation and planning instruments, Education, Culture, Sport and Health, Munic brings a block on the covid-19 pandemic. It provided information on the municipalities affected by the coronavirus and the actions taken by municipal administrations to minimize the impacts of the disease. At Estadic, the topics investigated were: Human Resources, Education, Culture, Sports and Health.

With information from IBGE Agency🇧🇷