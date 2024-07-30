At least 19 people were killed after several landslides hit a mountainous area of ​​the southern Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday, Indian media reported, as heavy rains and poor internet connectivity hampered rescue efforts.

The Indian Express reported that hundreds were believed to be trapped and that up to 19 people had died.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the state today.

Relief efforts are continuing with two Indian Air Force helicopters being sent, the Kerala Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.